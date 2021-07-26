AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe recently acquired more than 41 acres of 1796 Treaty lands, near the Tribal Transfer Station on state Route 37.
The land along Route 37 was purchased for the amount of $166,000, and totals 41.5 acres of 1796 Treaty Land, according to a press release from Brendan White, the Tribe’s director of communications.
White’s press release states Tribal land acquisition and sales policy require public notification of land purchases, adding the Tribe’s intent to purchase the property along Route 37 was indicated at the monthly Tribal meeting in March.
“The Tribe’s land acquisition policy requires notification be provided of any proposed land purchase or sale, which was done earlier this year,” according to a prepared statement from the Tribal Council. “To provide added transparency, notification is also being provided the purchase was recently completed.”
No written comments against the acquisition were received prior to the deadline of mid-March, allowing the Tribe to move forward with completing the purchase of land along state Route 37, according to White’s press release, which states this purchase supports Tribal efforts to expand the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s land base and regain all lands within the reservation’s exterior boundaries, set aside by a Federal Treaty in 1796.
“In absence of a land claim settlement agreement, the Tribe may apply to have the land taken into Federal trust for exercising Tribal jurisdiction and authority in a manner that preserves and promotes the long-term interest of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe,” according to a prepared statement from the Tribal Council.
A 39-acre parcel located adjacent to the 41.5 acres, recently acquired, houses the Tribe’s transfer station and was taken into Federal trust in 2014, according to White’s press release, which states the Tribe may follow the same process for the newly acquired property along state Route 37.
White’s press release states such a step would provide a comment period for individuals and local governments to raise their concerns, but does not required Franklin County or the town of Fort Covington to agree with the proposal for the land to proceed into trust.
The Tribe is looking to utilize the purchased land for the benefit of Tribal members, which may include the establishment of a business park, or development of the land for single-family homes, according to White’s news release.
