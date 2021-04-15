HOGANSBURG — Secretary of Native American Fellowship Brent Maracle was glad to be home.
As a steady flow of vehicles on Tuesday snaked around the grounds of the former Mohawk Bingo Palace Building, Maracle, who grew up in Akwesasne, had one goal in mind.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Assembly of God that morning was distributing more than 1,000 free food boxes to Tribe members, provided by City Serve and the Native American Fellowship.
It was the first of three distribution events. The organizations are scheduled to return to the Tribe on April 20 and 27.
“This is my heart,” Maracle said of Akwesasne. “We want to make sure there’s a box in every home, for all three weeks.”
The fellowship was at the Tribe in October. It is one of the 104 other Native American territories across 27 states that are being helped by the nationwide organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food box distribution on Tuesday occurred near the intersection of Route 37 and Frogtown Road. Each food box is between 30 and 40 pounds.
Mohawk Assembly of God Pastor April Bender said the boxes consist of various items, including perishables, like cheese, milk, chicken, hot dogs, and fresh fruits and vegetables.
After this month’s food drop-offs, the Tribe is unsure when the next batch of food boxes will arrive in the North Country, she said.
The food usually makes its way through in spontaneous intervals, Bender said.
“If the food is available, they’ll send it,” Bender said of the assisting organizations. “There might be some more coming in May.”
