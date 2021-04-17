AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will hold two Zoom meetings in April, and one in May to discuss a draft ordinance developed after a tribal referendum on recreational marijuana in December 2019.
A draft ordinance on adult-use marijuana will be presented to tribal members at three public meetings in order to provide an opportunity for feedback and input, according to an email from Brendan White, communications directors for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.
Through these three consultation meetings, a final version of the tribe’s adult use marijuana ordinance will regulate all cultivation, processing, and sales of recreational marijuana in tribal territory, according to White’s press release, which states the finalized ordinance will require individuals to obtain business licenses, in addition to permits to grow a limited number of marijuana plants for personal use.
All three Zoom meetings will take place at 5 p.m., with the April meetings scheduled for Thursday, April 22, and Thursday, April 29, and the May meeting set for Thursday, May 6, according to White’s email, which states a link to the virtual meetings will be available through the Tribal Members Portal on the tribe’s website, www.srmt-nsn.gov.
For those who need assistance accessing the portal, they can call the tribe’s communications department at 518-358-2272 or email their questions to communications@srmt-nsn.gov.
A copy of the tribe’s draft ordinance, which will be presented at the virtual meetings, is available for review through the Tribal Members Portal, as well as from the tribe’s legal department and the Tribal Clerk’s Office by calling 518-358-2272.
White’s news release states that until the tribe’s adult use marijuana ordinance is finalized and adopted, the use, sale, and possession of marijuana remains illegal under tribal jurisdiction.
