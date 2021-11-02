AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will hold a virtual informational meeting to share amendments made to the SRMT Hemp Production Regulations. The amendments were incorporated following federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will be discussed at 5 p.m. Nov. 10.
In the 2018 U.S. Agriculture Improvement Act, known as the Farm Bill, tribal nations were authorized to pursue hemp cultivation through the development and adoption of regulations, which are subject to the USDA’s approval. Those tribal regulations were drafted and presented to membership for comment in February prior to being submitted to the federal agency.
The Zoom meeting link for members to join virtually is located on the Tribal Members Portal, along with the amended regulation. The portal can be accessed through the tribe’s website at www.srmt-nsn.gov. For assistance logging in to the portal, call 518-358-2272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.