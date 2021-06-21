AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Election Board will hold a tribal caucus Saturday for one vacant tribal chief position, officials said.
The caucus is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the former IGA Building.
There will be no observers allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tribe officials said. Only nominators, seconders and nominees for each position will be allowed inside the building.
Akwesasne TV will stream the caucus live on Facebook. The nominee list will be posted after the meeting.
The caucus was scheduled after the Election Board found merit in tribal members’ appeals in relation to the unofficial June 5 results for the chief position.
Appeals were filed after incumbent Eric Thompson, running unopposed, secured a narrow victory over write-in challenger Ronald LaFrance Jr. Thompson was re-elected with 271 total votes, while LaFrance received 247 total votes for the position.
The Election Board on Friday officially certified the election’s final results for tribal clerk and sub-chief. Incumbent Summer Bero secured the tribal clerk seat with 427 total votes. Challenger Jamie Ross received 143 votes. Incumbent Benjamin Herne, who ran unopposed for his sub-chief seat, received 502 votes for his re-election — a victory that was also certified Friday.
Nominees for the still-vacant chief spot will need to submit their required documents and drug testing to Cathy Mitchell, executive assistant and board liaison, by the end of June 30.
An unofficial listing of the nominees is planned to be posted by July 2.
Nominators must be eligible voters and must be at least 18 years old and a member of the Tribe.
Additionally, they will need to have lived in the U.S. portion of Akwesasne for at least six months immediately prior to the election and have their names on the most current eligible voters list.
Nominees for the elected position will need to be present in order to accept or refuse the nomination at the time of the caucus, Tribe officials said.
The special election for the chief position will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31.
Early voting will be done from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, and Wednesday, July 28, at the former IGA Building.
Absentee ballots will be available for community members who do not want to vote in person and can be requested starting June 28 by calling the tribal clerk’s office.
The deadline for absentee ballot requests will be at noon July 21.
Home voting will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 by appointment only. Appointments can scheduled by contacting the tribal clerk’s office at 518-358-2272, by noon on July 27.
