PULASKI — A large number of police officers flooded the village on Tuesday evening when they received reports of a troubled man with a loaded shotgun in his car in a parking lot near a local bar.
Patrol cars from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski Police Department and State Police all responded to the village-owned parking lot near the center of the village.
Around 6:23 p.m., the man’s brother called 911 to say his brother was in crisis and was at risk to his own safety, according to Oswego County 911 Center dispatches.
The man was sitting in his car in the village-owned parking lot next to The Endzone, a bar at 3435 Maple Ave., Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton said Wednesday. The bar was closed at the time of the incident.
When deputies arrived, the man drove about a quarter-mile away on Maple Avenue with police following him, he said.
Dispatchers said the man had a loaded gun. The man kept repeating that he did not want to live, they said. They also warned officers that the man has been despondent with police in the past and had threatened to jump off a bridge during a previous interaction.
When the man stopped his car again, officers and ambulance crews responded to the area as a precaution, according to dispatches.
Deputies attempted to make contact with the man and convince him to step outside his vehicle, Hilton said. He refused and after around 30 minutes he fatally shot himself inside the car, he said.
The man had a troubled history with police and had charges pending against him related to a domestic incident, Hilton said.
Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes confirmed there was an incident in Pulaski but said his office was not directly involved in the subsequent investigation. Oakes directed all questions to the county sheriff’s office and the state Attorney General’s Office.
The AG’s office spokesperson confirmed that they are aware of the incident and are reviewing the facts. A formal investigation has not been opened at this time.
The death may be handed back to the district attorney’s office if the incident does not meet the criteria outlined in section 70-B for the AG to investigate. The office investigates all fatal shootings or incidents where the actions of police officers could have resulted in a death.
Editors note: A previous version of this article stated that the parking lot where the police interaction began was owned by the Endzone bar based on information from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. This has been corrected to reflect that the parking lot is owned by the village of Pulaski.
Staff writer Anne Hayes covers breaking news, crime and public safety. Have a tip, a story idea, a question or a comment? You can reach her at ahayes@syracuse.com.
Here’s where to get help if you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts or actions.
Dial 911 if you are in immediate danger.
1-800-273-8255 National Suicide Prevention Hotline. This toll-free, confidential suicide prevention hotline is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. By dialing 1-800-273-TALK, the call is routed to the nearest crisis center in a national network of more than 150 crisis centers, including Contact Community Services in Syracuse.
(315)-251-0600 Contact Community Services Hotline, provides 24 hour telephone counseling.
1-800-273-8255 Press 1, Veterans and Military Crisis Line
Crisis Text Line, a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7 and confidential.
(315) 448-6555. Comprehensive Psychiatric Evaluation Program (CPEP), 205 Prospect Ave., Syracuse. This licensed psychiatric emergency room at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center provides evaluation and treatment for individuals of all ages who are experiencing an acute mental health crisis.
