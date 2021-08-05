State approves $47 million for water improvements

The state approved more than $47 million Thursday for projects to improve drinking and clean water infrastructure in eight of New York’s 10 regions after statewide funding delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Environmental Facilities Corp. Board of Directors approved the grants, or interest-free and low-cost loans for drinking water and wastewater projects in cities, towns and villages in the north country, Capital District Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, and Central and Western New York.
“With this latest round of funding, EFC continues its commitment to helping communities undertake drinking water infrastructure and clean water initiatives in a cost-effective manner,” Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Joseph Rabito said in a statement. “Municipalities are completing projects statewide that will impact quality of life and water protection for years to come.”
August is National Water Quality month, Rabito added.
The town of Pamelia, Jefferson County, will receive the largest award for drinking water projects, including $3 million in grants and $13,477,234 in short-term, interest-free financing to install 75,000 linear feet of new water mains, to improve its water storage tank site, upgrade data control computer systems and replace 11,620 linear feet of existing water mains, according to a statement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Town officials were notified the project would be funded by the state in 2019, but have been waiting for the award since, Pamelia Town Supervisor Scott Allen said.
Crews have been working on the project, which covers wide swaths of the town, for more than six years.
“It’s a good thing, for me, to bring good, safe drinking water to those people who were having problems in the past,” Mr. Allen said Thursday. “It’s great to see it finally come to light. I’m excited for the people.”
Residents of Hinds and Bush roads, as well as neighboring roads and along Route 342, complained to the town their wells were drying up. The new project will incorporate those areas and extend down Route 342 to service the state Department of Transportation building located there.
It will also continue onto Route 12 back toward Watertown to include a planned Love’s Travel Stop and an industrial park on outer Bradley Street, and tie in Garland City Trailer Park off County Route 190, as well as County Route 281, or Teal’s Road.
Other areas, such as around Patterson Road and along Route 37, will also see improvements to existing water services.
The town of Denmark, Lewis County, will receive $577,207 to replace portions of a water distribution system and construct a new storage tank.
Millions will be awarded to the village of Catskill, Greene County, including $2,914,319 in grants, $695,227 in short-term, interest-free financing and a short-term, low-interest loan of $1,390,454 to replace aging water mains, reconstruct a sedimentation basin, build a new water storage tank and upgrade the water filtration plant.
The Onondaga County Water Authority will install 3.5 miles of new water mains along the north shore of Oneida Lake with a $1.5 million grant to improve drinking water.
The corporation approved the money for the projects from its Clean Water and Drinking Water state revolving funds — the agency’s core funding programs — and grants pursuant to the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.
The Environmental Facilities Corp. approves projects and administers assistance from the drinking water fund in partnership with the state Health Department.
The state funds will help communities that lack resources to make water infrastructure improvements on their own, Health Department Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said.
“New York’s vast infrastructure is complex and aging in many municipalities where resources are tight,” Zucker said in a statement. “This latest funding will assist communities that are facing significant costs for drinking water upgrades and improve wastewater storage through projects that are both cost-effective and environmentally sound.”
The corporation oversees the clean water fund in partnership with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to support a variety of water-quality improvement projects.
“Across New York State, municipalities struggle with aging infrastructure, from old water mains to outdated sewer systems,” DEC Commissioner and EFC Board Chair Basil Seggos said in a statement. “Today’s announcement of this significant investment will help communities address critical infrastructure needs and invest in necessary improvements to protect water quality and our environment while providing important support for local economic recovery.”
The corporation secures financing with lower interest rates and reduced issuance grants, and funding for initial planning to help communities start the work with EFC engineering planning grants, according to a statement from the governor’s office.
The state approved funding for various clean water projects Thursday, including $6,942,557 to plan, design and construct a sewer collection system and pump station to the village of Arcade in the town of Machias, Cattaraugus County; $5,041,554 to the town of Greenville, Greene County, to extend and improve its sewer plant; $5,132,500 to the city of Amsterdam, Montgomery County, for sewer overflow improvements; awards to Ontario County to improve the Honeoye Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant with $1,670,000 in grants and $1,634,063 in short-term loans; long-term interest-free loans to correct infiltration and inflow conditions within its sewer collection systems; and $56,998 to Owego, Tioga County, and $362,895 to the city of White Plains, Westchester County, for sanitary sewer improvements.
“It is more important than ever that we continue to invest in our water infrastructure and help ensure clean water for New York residents,” Gov. Cuomo said in a prepared statement. “With this funding we are supporting environmentally-friendly projects that will improve water quality and protect public health across this great state.”
