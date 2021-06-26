State audits fire districts for poor fiscal oversight

Two north country fire districts failed to provide adequate oversight of their finances or ensure that activities were properly recorded and reported, according to audits conducted by the state Comptroller’s Office.
Audits released Thursday by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office between Jan. 1, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2020, showed the Theresa Fire District, in the town of Theresa in Jefferson County, filed required annual financial reports between 11 months and nearly three years late.
The treasurer of the Theresa Fire District, located in the town of Theresa in Jefferson County, did not maintain sufficient accounting records or provide regular financial reports to its five-person board responsible for managing district finances and safeguarding fiscal resources.
“She also did not file required annual financial reports with the Office of the State Comptroller in a timely manner,” according to the audit. “The 2017 through 2019 annual reports were filed between 331 and 1,018 days late.
“The district ended 2019 with $345,000 in surplus fund balance — enough to fund nearly two years’ of expenditures,” the audit continues. “We project the district will end 2020 with a surplus of $308,800, 177% of 2021 appropriations.”
The board failed to adopt realistic budgets, audit all district claims prior to payment and did not annually audit the treasurer’s records.
“The audit brought to our attention the yearly reports that we were not aware of,” according to the Theresa Fire District’s audit report response written by Chair Jeffrey Frederick and Treasurer April LaFirst. “...We do acknowledge our lack of due diligence in some monthly and yearly reports, statements, etc. Some reports were brought to our attention as delinquent, which we tried to rectify as soon as possible.”
The district budgeted $174,000 in appropriations with a real property tax levy of $164,000.
The district’s “heavy” surplus is for a specific purpose, according to the district’s response to the comptroller’s office.
“But as a volunteer board facing a world-wide pandemic for the previous 16 months, many projects needed to be delayed or postponed,” according to the district’s response.
The district recently started implementing the projects that were scheduled for 2020, but lacks a time frame because of a backlog of work for contractors and shared services.
“As much as this audit has been ongoing for many months, and at times was trying to recover records from various vendors, it has proven to be quite interesting,” Frederick and LaFirst wrote. “We as commissioners have learned many things concerning the affairs of the district of which we were not aware.”
DiNapoli’s office also found the Brasher-Winthrop Consolidated Fire District, in the towns of Brasher and Stockholm in St. Lawrence County, did not have compensating controls over the treasurer who was responsible for receiving and disbursing cash, signing checks and maintaining accounting records, according to audits released Thursday.
DiNapoli’s office audited $105,137 of district receipts and $44,227 payments between Jan. 1, 2019 and Oct. 31, 2020.
An elected five-member board governs the district and is responsible for its overall financial management. The board did not audit district claims prior to payment and conduct an annual audit of the treasurer’s records and failed to ensure the treasurer filed required annual financial reports for 2017, 2018 and 2019, according to the audit.”
“The Brasher-Winthrop Consolidated Fire District accept the examination of [the comptroller’s] findings.”
Fire commissioners must complete mandatory fiscal oversight training approved by DiNapoli’s office within 270 days of their first day in office. None of the five Board members have received mandatory training.
“District officials told us that it has not been a practice to have board members attend training because the training sessions are held too far away from the district,” according to the audit. “We informed officials that training is offered online and provided documentation of how to obtain the training.”
The comptroller recommended the board routinely review the district treasurer’s work and audit claims before payment, file required annual financial report within 60 days of the end of the fiscal year.
“We reviewed all $44,227 disbursements made during our audit period and found that they were for proper district purposes,” according to the comptroller’s audit. “District officials generally agreed with our recommendations and indicated they would take corrective action.”
The district will routinely review and verify the treasurer’s work, including bank statements, bank reconciliations and canceled check images, conduct an audit of the treasurer’s records and reports on an annual basis and ensure the treasurer prepares and files the district’s annually required reports with the state comptroller within 62 days of the end of the fiscal year, among other corrective actions.
The district will also consider adopting a resolution allowing eligible claims to be paid in advance of audit and ensure those claims are paid before the audit and approved by the board.
The 58-volunteer Brasher-Winthrop district has a 2021 budget of $54,121.
The district provides fire protection services to approximately 170 residents.
