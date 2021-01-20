ALBANY — State representatives stressed the need for unity and for Americans to work together after President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, as New York Capitol grounds were stocked with scores of police and the military in preparation for violent political demonstrations that never came to be.
Dozens of state police vehicles surrounded the state Capitol, with troopers and members of the state U.S. National Guard guarding every hall and corridor of the five-story, 220-foot-tall building Wednesday.
Officials increased police and security presence in preparation for potentially violent demonstrations after thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, leaving five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The U.S. Capitol in Washington was largely locked down Wednesday due to concerns of renewed political violence.
“This is America’s day — this is democracy’s day,” Biden said just before noon after taking the oath of office. “Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause — the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”
Vice President Kamala Harris was inaugurated Wednesday as the nation’s first woman, and first Black and South Asian woman, to hold the office.
“Don’t tell me things can’t change,” Biden said of Harris’s historic swearing-in.
At 78, Biden is the oldest president to take the oath of office.
Past presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were in attendance with former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama. President Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump touched down at Palm Beach International Airport at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday in Air Force One, becoming the fourth president in the history of the United States to skip the swearing-in of his successor.
Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence attended the inauguration, returning home to Indiana after the ceremony.
Trump had already arrived home at Mar-a-Lago, his private Palm Beach club and residence by 11:49 a.m., when Biden took his oath of office.
At least two dozen state police cars lined State Street in front of the Capitol and East and West Capitol Park on Wednesday. Capitol security tightened immediately Jan. 7 following the Jan. 6 riots.
No protesters were on site of the state Capitol in Albany as of 11 a.m.
One lone Trump supporter stood in the front of the Capitol at about noon, carrying a Trump flag. No other demonstrators joined him.
Capitol grounds were silently locked down throughout Wednesday afternoon, with police and security circling the building and surrounding area.
State police declined to provide specific deployment numbers or details of security tactics and strategies Wednesday, citing a potential security risk for the public and law enforcement.
“The New York State Police is aware of reports regarding possible protests ahead of the inauguration,” state police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy said in a statement Wednesday. “We have been in touch with our federal and local partners and will be monitoring the situation. Given recent events in Washington and across the country, the New York State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol. These restrictions are in place until further notice.”
Last week, the FBI warned officials about the possibility of planned armed attacks on any of the 50 U.S. state capitols to protest Biden’s inauguration and the 2020 presidential results. Several far- or alt-right and white supremacist activist groups continue to believe Biden was fraudulently elected.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a longtime friend of Biden’s, did not attend Wednesday’s inauguration. The governor was planning to attend the socially distanced ceremony in person, but canceled the trip to Washington after law enforcement warned of potential security threats to the state Capitol.
“I didn’t go to the inaugural because my first job, my first priority is as governor of New York,” Cuomo said at the start of his COVID-19 briefing in the state Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. “We called out the state police for today, we’ve called out the National Guard in what could be a dangerous situation. I call out public employees for dangerous situations, but I’m always there standing next to them.
“We know how violent these demonstrations can be,” he added. “We all watched what happened in Washington. We didn’t take any chances.”
Cuomo showed a photo of the lone Trump supporter who arrived expecting to join a large demonstration to protest Biden’s inauguration.
“The protest didn’t materialize here in New York to the extent anticipated to the extent that gentleman represents the protest,” the governor said. “I could have gone to the inaugural in retrospect ... but better safe than sorry.”
Cuomo expressed excitement about Wednesday’s new chapter for the nation.
As vice president, Biden was often the point person for Cuomo and state officials through the Obama administration, the governor said, adding he’s hopeful New York will get “its fair share” of state and local aid under national Democratic leadership.
Biden has proposed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes $350 billion to fund U.S. states and local governments.
“This is going to be a different country,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to be a country that needs healing, needs direction, needs a new agenda, but Joe Biden is the right person, I believe, for this time.”
Toward the end of his inaugural address, Biden called for Americans to move forward together as one against the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic racism and other social challenges.
“Without unity, there is not peace, only bitterness and fury,” Biden said. “No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos. This is our historic moment — a crisis in challenge and unity is the path forward and we must meet this moment as the United States of America. If we do that, I guarantee you, we will not fair. We have never, ever, ever failed in America when we’ve acted together.
“So today, at this time in this place, let’s start afresh,” he added. “All of us.”
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
