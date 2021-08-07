CANTON — Conservation officers and forest rangers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation have responded to land and water incidents in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties over the last month.
On July 30, a 20-year-old man was taken into custody by state police on a criminal mischief charge following a report of a party on state land in the town of Canton. Forest rangers responded to the Upper and Lower Lakes Wildlife Management Area at about 9:20 p.m. that day, also in connection with an ongoing criminal mischief investigation from June 21.
The suspect is alleged to have used a pickup truck to break the chain that locks the gated access to the area, providing access to about 50 partygoers.
On July 18, conservation officers assisted state police, the Belleville and Adams fire departments and the South Jefferson Rescue Squad in a water rescue on South Sandy Creek in the town of Ellisburg.
Responders were called to a boat in distress after that week’s heavy rain led to high waters and a fast-moving current. A 12-foot aluminum boat with three adults and two children on board became pinned to a partially submerged tree laying across the flooded river. The DEC said the boat was taking on water and was in danger of tipping over.
A specialty watercraft, called a mud boat, was launched downstream and set up on the downed tree to create a more stable platform for transferring the family to the mud boat. Belleville fire and state police pulled the family’s boat to shore with a rope. No injuries were reported.
The DEC reminds boaters to always have proper safety equipment on board and be sure crafts can handle water conditions before launching.
On July 16, a 61-year-old man on horseback was reported to be injured while riding on a section of the Hiawatha Trail in the Otter Creek Horse Trails system in the town of Greig.
When a forest ranger arrived, the man was on the ground complaining of severe rib pain and described being thrown from his horse. Lewis County medical responders arrived with an ambulance, and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The DEC has consolidated forest ranger phone lines to a single phone number for its dispatch system. To contact a forest ranger for a search or rescue or to report a wildfire, call 833-697-7264. To report an environmental crime or a suspected violation of state Environmental Conservation Law, call the DEC Division of Law Enforcement hotline at 844-332-3267.
