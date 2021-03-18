WATERTOWN — The New York state Republican Party chairman is blasting the state Legislature’s treatment of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, calling the impeachment investigation formed by the Assembly “a sham.”
Speaking in front of the Jefferson County Court Complex on Thursday morning, New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy decried the Legislature’s recent move to revoke Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers as insufficient.
Mr. Langworthy said Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, D-Bronx, is covering for Gov. Cuomo by making only cursory moves at exercising the Legislature’s checks on the Executive Branch.
“... Heastie is actively working to protect Andrew Cuomo, and he’s either doing it to protect his tax and spend wish list in this year’s state budget, or he’s simply doing this to protect Andrew Cuomo and hoping that Cuomo gets away with these things,” Mr. Langworthy said.
Mr. Langworthy denounced the Assembly’s investigations into the claims that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately with at least seven women, reports that his administration deliberately underreported COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, hid structural problems on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in New York City and whether his vaccine czar crossed ethical boundaries when he called county leaders to ascertain their loyalty to the governor.
On March 5, the state Senate and Assembly both passed a measure to revoke the governor’s expanded emergency executive powers granted to him last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That bill, which the governor signed into law on March 8, ended his ability to issue new pandemic directives, but did allow him to extend existing orders.
The initial emergency powers granted to the governor last year were meant to end on April 30, but under the new law, there is no distinct end date, rather the emergency is ended when both chambers of the Legislature vote to approve a resolution terminating the state of emergency.
“Now they go on indefinitely with the executive orders hanging over small businesses — in many facets of our lives — until the Legislature has the courage to act,” Mr. Langworthy said.
On the subject of the Assembly’s impeachment investigation, Mr. Langworthy said he believes Mr. Heastie is only trying to buy time for Gov. Cuomo so he can ride out the scandals and hold onto power.
Mr. Langworthy said the people nominated to run the investigation is proof that the inquiry has been tainted by political strategy. On Wednesday, the Assembly announced that the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, New York City, will be carrying out the impeachment investigation.
Dennis E. Glazer, husband to chief judge of the state Court of Appeals Janet M. DiFiore, spent 30 years as a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell. Judge DiFiore was appointed to her position by Gov. Cuomo, and Mr. Glazer was appointed as chair of the SUNY Purchase College Council by Gov. Cuomo in 2019.
If Gov. Cuomo were to be successfully impeached by the Assembly, Judge DiFiore would serve as a juror for the trial.
“Davis Polk has very deep ties to the Cuomo administration,” Mr. Langworthy said. “This should be deeply troubling to anyone that is observing and watching this situation.”
Debra S. Katz, the attorney for Charlotte Bennett, one of the women who accused Gov. Cuomo of sexual harassment, has said that the law firm is an unacceptable choice because of the ties between the firm and Gov. Cuomo’s political allies. Lindsey Boylan, another woman who came forward last month with allegations of harassment, publicly announced Wednesday via Twitter that she would not speak with the Assembly’s investigators, calling the inquiry a “sham.”
“The truth is, we don’t need the Assembly to do another sham investigation,” Mr. Langworthy said. “There’s enough evidence to support an impeachment.”
Mr. Langworthy said he specifically believes Gov. Cuomo should be impeached over his administration’s handling of information on how many nursing home residents in the state died of COVID-19.
Nearly two months ago, state Attorney General Letitia A. James released a report that found Gov. Cuomo’s administration had underreported COVID-related nursing home deaths by nearly 50%. This came after nearly a year of mostly Republican criticism of the governor’s directive that state nursing homes should take in patients who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Following the AG’s report, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa was recorded telling state Senate Democrats that the Cuomo administration had deliberately withheld information about those nursing home deaths because they feared the Trump administration would use it to politically damage the governor.
Mr. Langworthy said he would be happy to wait for the AG’s investigation into the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations to conclude before making any further conclusions on that topic.
“I called on this governor to be impeached following the nursing home cover up proclamation, and that’s what I believe he should be impeached for,” he said.
