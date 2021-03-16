WATERTOWN — A Rochester-area state lawmaker is calling on Attorney General Letitia A. James to investigate the death of city firefighter Peyton Lane S. Morse, who died Friday from a medical emergency he suffered while training at the state fire academy almost two weeks ago.
Assemblyman Josh Jensen, R,C,I-Greece, has sent a letter to the attorney general requesting that her office investigate the circumstances surrounding the medical emergency suffered by Mr. Morse as he was completing a mask confidence exercise March 3 at the New York State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls, near Watkins Glen.
Watertown Fire Chief Matthew Timerman was unaware the assemblyman was asking for the AG’s probe, saying “it was good news.”
Chief Timerman has said he wants to get to the bottom of what happened to the young firefighter during the mask confidence training and why the young recruit died of cardiac arrest.
“I’m pleased that Assemblyman Jensen is asking for the attorney general to investigate,” he said.
Mr. Morse was found unresponsive while completing the training exercise with a self-contained breathing apparatus.
The AG’s office can determine if any actions leading up to and during the training exercise may have led to Mr. Morse’s medical emergency and, ultimately, his line-of-duty death. Additionally, Assemblyman Jensen is requesting that the AG investigate whether any inappropriate actions or systemic behavior at the fire academy may have previously put firefighters from across the state in danger or caused injuries due to training protocols inconsistent with the qualifications of a professional firefighter.
The assemblyman said “it’s paramount” that firefighters safely get the training they need.
“This sounded different,” Assemblyman Jensen said of Mr. Morse’s death.
He said that conversations he had with local career firefighters and representatives from the New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association about what happened prompted him to ask the AG investigation. He also was aware that the Ridge Road Fire Department in his town pulled four recruits and other Rochester area fire departments brought them home from further training at the academy after the incident. He also read internal fire department statements that the four Greece recruits gave about the incident.
“We need to be cognizant of their safety at all times” during the training firefighters receive at the academy, he said.
Assemblyman Jensen also said he read a letter that Steven Mills, now retired fire chief of the Ridge Road Fire Department, sent to state fire administrator Francis Nerney Jr. expressing concerns about an increase in injuries his department’s recruits suffered while training at the state academy in 2019.
“With this situation and others from over the past two years, it is critical that the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control closely examine all practices of the State Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls to ensure that it is properly training the state’s firefighters, while not putting the health and safety of these men and women at an elevated level of risk,” he said.
The state police and the Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau, or PESH, are investigating what happened. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, is also expected to open an investigation this week.
