ALBANY — Revenue from marijuana sales must be returned to minority communities most impacted by its criminalization, advocates said Tuesday, as lawmakers draw closer to a deal to legalize adult-use marijuana in New York state before the end of the month.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have said the state Legislature is expected to finalize negotiations and legalize recreational marijuana before the 2021-22 Fiscal Year state budget deadlines April 1.
“It is a matter of when, not if,” Stewart-Cousins said of legalizing marijuana during a news conference Tuesday. “We are extremely close. We continue to have negotiations and really have ironed out a lot of what you think would be important in terms of making sure that we do this right.”
Leaders this week reached a stalemate over impaired driving rules in the measure.
“We’re trying to figure a way forward so that there will be some understanding of vehicle safety,” she added. “I’m pretty sure we’ll be able to work through that with the Assembly as well. I’m optimistic it will be resolved sooner rather than later.
“We’re trying to work to reach an agreement quickly,” she added.
Advocates and two legislators held a virtual news conference earlier Tuesday to demand the Legislature adopt provisions in the previously proposed Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which repeals provisions of the penal law, but includes provisions to reinvest revenue in communities targeted by the criminalization of cannabis.
“Black, low-income and marginalized communities have been historically criminalized and disenfranchised,” said Nia Adams, with the Long Island Progressive Coalition. “We can pass the MRTA, and not with amendments designed to further criminalize us without further investment into our communities.”
The criminalization of marijuana is rooted in racism and has contributed to the mass incarceration of Black and brown New Yorkers and Americans.
Roughly 95% of all New York City marijuana arrests, violations and stops are of Black and Latino people. Statewide, Black and Latino New Yorkers make up 75% of all arrests, violations and stops.
Additional tax revenue brought to the state from marijuana sales must be reinvested in communities of color in areas such as health care, housing, education and more, Adams said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo included a proposal to legalize adult-use marijuana in his executive 2021-22 budget and create a new Office of Cannabis Management. The governor’s plan would generate $300 million in tax revenue, according to the governor’s office.
The governor spoke to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, at length about the proposal on the phone over the weekend working out negotiations.
“We’re very close on marijuana — the truth is, we have been very close before,” the governor said Monday during a tour of a Nassau County mass vaccination site.
“There are also pieces of legislation we have been trying to get done for a long time that we have to get done this year — passing marijuana reform and legalizing recreational marijuana. We tried it for the past three years; we have to get it done this year. There’s been too many young lives that have been ruined because of the marijuana laws.”
Advocates on Tuesday criticized several parts of the governor’s plan to legalize marijuana in the state, including criminalizing home cultivation, a lack in addressing the harms of prohibition — such as on child welfare, housing, employment, immigration, etc. — and failure to include an equitable percentage of revenue for social equity and community reinvestment on Black and brown communities.
“It was always about white supremacy,” said Yusuf Abdul-Qadir, with the Syracuse Police and Accountability Coalition.
Abdul-Qadir is the former director of the Central New York chapter of New York Civil Liberties Union.
“It’s all about maintaining white heteronormative Christian men at the center of everything,” he said. “The MRTA is the solution we have been looking for.
“The MRTA is the bill that will reinvest in communities,” he added.
Members of the Assembly Khaleel Anderson, D-Queens, and Chantel Jackson, D-South Bronx, joined advocates Tuesday pleading that amnesty must be granted and records must be expunged for people with previous marijuana possession charges or convictions — especially widespread among people of color and poor Black and brown communities.
Stewart-Cousins said the bill to legalize adult-use cannabis will have a criminal justice component to ensure racial equity going forward.
“It’s no secret how Black and brown communities have been desperately impacted by the disproportionate arrests,” Stewart-Cousins said. “A part of this is a criminal justice aspect, but a part of this is also making sure the communities have the opportunity to benefit from the economy and the industry that will put resources back into those communities. I do believe that we will be able to change lives for a lot of people who have absolutely borne the brunt of what’s unfair.”
Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult-use cannabis. New York would become the 16th.
The Senate and Assembly each released their one-house budgets Monday, but both were absent a marijuana measure.
“It was not included in the one-house because it likely will get done prior to the budget,” Jonathan Heppner, deputy communications director with the Senate Democratic Majority Conference, said in a prepared statement. “They are currently working out the overarching issues regarding impaired driving. As the Leader highlighted, this is the current impasse, but there is very strong confidence that there will be an agreement.”
State lawmakers have introduced various versions of a bill to enact recreational marijuana regulation and taxation since 2013. The MRTA was last introduced in the 2019-20 session, was amended and recommitted to the Senate Finance Committee on March 12, 2020, and amended in the Assembly and recommitted to the Codes Committee last March 11.
