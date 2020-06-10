New York State Police is launching its annual weeklong traffic enforcement initiative to “target speeding and aggressive drivers.” This year’s “Speed Week” campaign begins Thursday and runs through June 17.
Throughout the week, troopers will actively patrol highway work zones and target drivers who violate New York’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move to avoid colliding with emergency or hazard vehicles stopped on the side of a road.
“Speeding is a significant safety hazard on our highways, which often results in tragic consequences,” NYSP Superintendent Keith M. Corlett said in a statement. “We urge all motorists to obey posted speed limits and eliminate distractions while behind the wheel. Troopers will be highly visible this week and throughout the summer to ensure all motorists are obeying posted speed limits and driving safely.”
The Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany reports nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York involve speeding. In 2018, The ITSMR reported 267 people were killed and 17,806 were injured in speed-related crashes in the state.
Troopers will be using both marked state police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the “Speed Week” operation. CITE vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving, according to state police. These vehicles blend in with every day traffic but are “unmistakable as emergency vehicles” once the emergency lighting is activated.
During the June 2019 “Speed Week” campaign, troopers issued 24,770 total tickets, including 13,016 for speeding, 571 for distracted driving and 416 for violations of the Move Over Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.