HARRIETSTOWN — A Saranac Lake man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Route 3.
Bernard McCormick II, 37, of Saranac Lake, died as a result of Friday’s crash, according to a state police news release. The collision occurred near the Panther Mountain trailhead on Route 3.
State troopers were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash shortly after noon, and an investigation revealed McCormick’s vehicle, a 2015 Subaru Impreza, was traveling west on Route 3 when the vehicle struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Nicholas Alonge, 33, of New Windsor, who was also traveling west.
Alonge, who was traveling with his family, was transported to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake to be treated for a broken leg. One of Alonge’s passengers, McKenna Alonge, 32, was taken by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., to be treated for a head injury. Another passenger in Alonge’s pickup, Emilia Alonge, a 9-month-old child, was not injured in the crash.
The release states all members of the Alonge family have since been released from their respective hospitals.
Several motorists who were on scene at the crash offered assistance by removing the members of the Alonge family from their vehicle after the collision occurred, police said. The crash remains under investigation by state police.
