JAY — State police are asking for public assistance locating two teenagers believed to have run away from their home in Jay, Essex County, this week.
Sisters Charity A. Agney, 14, and Mia J. Agney, 12, were last seen by family at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at their home on Grove Road. Charity Agney was wearing black sweatpants and a dark colored hoodie; what Mia Agney may have been wearing is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 518-873-2750.
