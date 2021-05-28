JAY — State police report they have located two teenagers believed to have run away from their home in Jay, Essex County, this week.
Police say the two girls are safe and that an investigation into their disappearance has been started.
Sisters Charity A. Agney, 14, and Mia J. Agney, 12, were last seen by family at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police reported they had been located shortly after noon today.
