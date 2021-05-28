State police are looking for sisters Mia J. Agney, 12, left, and Charity A. Agney, 14, who were last seen at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at their home on Grove Road, town of Jay, Essex County. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 518-873-2750. Provided photo

JAY — State police report they have located two teenagers believed to have run away from their home in Jay, Essex County, this week.

Police say the two girls are safe and that an investigation into their disappearance has been started. 

Sisters Charity A. Agney, 14, and Mia J. Agney, 12, were last seen by family at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police reported they had been located shortly after noon today.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.