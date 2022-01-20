ALBANY — Senators confirmed Dr. Mary T. Bassett as New York’s 17th health commissioner Thursday, with Republicans in the minority voting against her appointment, highlighting their concerns about the former New York City health commissioner’s stances on addressing substance use and overdoses.
The state Constitution allows the upper house to confirm the governor’s appointments of nonelected state officials and court judges after hearings and questioning of the candidate.
Senators voted 43-20 to confirm Bassett as commissioner of the Department of Health, officially replacing Dr. Howard A. Zucker, who left the post Dec. 1 after being forced to resign for his involvement in scandals under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration.
“Most of the work that she has done in the decades that she has been working in public health have been always about trying to erase those health inequities, which exist in health systems all across our country and our state,” Senate Health Committee Chair Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx, said from the floor Thursday.
Rivera noted differences from Cuomo’s administration, adding that Bassett “said very clearly that she would never do something which she felt, even if it was said to her ‘This is something that you need to do for political reasons,’ that she would never do something that would put the health and well being of New Yorkers at risk.”
Members of the Senate Health and Finance committees questioned Bassett, 66, for several hours Wednesday before voting to move her nomination for a vote.
“I am honored to be officially appointed to serve as the 17th New York state health commissioner, and I thank Gov. Kathy Hochul for entrusting me and the state Senate for this vote of confidence,” Bassett said in a statement Thursday. “As I have said from the beginning, I will continue to be open and transparent and make decisions based on science, data and improving the health of all New Yorkers. I will continue to work with our experts at the Department of Health and our partners at all levels of government on the COVID-19 response and other critical public health issues.”
Bassett served as the commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene from 2014 through summer 2018 and oversaw the department’s response to Ebola, Legionnaire’s disease and other outbreaks.
The 20 Republican senators in the chamber’s minority unanimously rejected Bassett’s nomination, citing their skepticism she would not act without political influence from Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, a Democrat, and her support of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Sen. Phil Boyle’s negative vote was sealed when Bassett, during committee hearings, would not rule out a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
“That’s the wrong policy,” said Boyle, R-Bay Shore. “We should not mandate our students and people watching around the state.”
He was also quick to criticize Bassett’s belief in decriminalizing personal possession of drugs and her support for supervised injection sites to prevent overdose deaths after the nation’s first such site opened in New York City in November.
Several members in the conference questioned Bassett’s ideology and its impact on the health of New Yorkers.
Sen. Sue Serino, R-Hyde Park, expressed disappointment that Bassett had not read the March 2020 order to send COVID-positive nursing home patients home to their facility to recover. The order, issued by Zucker, was intended to free up hospital beds, but many continue to demand an investigation into the policy’s impact on virus deaths in adult-care facilities.
“We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past, and that starts by unraveling exactly what went wrong,” Serino said. “I understand Dr. Basset’s desire to look forward and move into the future we all share that desire. But in order to do that effectively, as all scientists know, we have a duty to evaluate and learn from past practices.”
Bassett most recently worked as director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and as a professor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Senators also voted 56-7 to approve John “Janno” Lieber as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s chair and CEO. They voted 60-3 for Elizabeth Velez to serve on the MTA board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.