CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents of the state Sheriff’s Association Yellow Dot Program.
A free program with more than 2 million participants, Yellow Dot is designed to help first responders after crashes or other emergencies. A Yellow Dot adhered to the driver’s side rear window of a vehicle alerts responders to vital medical information stored in the glove compartment.
Yellow Dot kits include two dot stickers and two personal information cards. Participants should complete their cards as fully as possible, with emergency medical contacts, physician contacts, medications and other pertinent information.
The Sheriff’s Association recommends completing cards in pencil and attaching a recent photo for each person who regularly occupies a vehicle. Cards should be updated as needed and dots removed if vehicles are sold.
The kit can also be used to alert responders in case of an emergency at a residence. Yellow Dot stickers should be placed on or near the front door, and completed cards should be placed in a clear plastic bag inside the refrigerator’s freezer compartment.
Kits may be requested from the sheriff’s office, 48 Court St., Canton, or online at nysheriffs.org/yellowdot.
