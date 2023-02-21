Troopers on Hochul NYC detail probed Allegations made of falsifying time sheets

Gov. Kathy Hochul

ALBANY — State troopers assigned to Gov. Hochul’s New York City security detail are being probed for allegedly falsifying time sheets and not showing up for assigned shifts.

A spokesman for the New York State Police confirmed late Monday that there is an ongoing administrative investigation into “time and attendance issues” involving former members of the governor’s Protective Services Unit.

