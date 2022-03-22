LOWVILLE — State freshwater fishing regulation “simplification and clean-up” changes will take effect April 1.
The changes, which were first proposed on Nov. 22, were revised after public input and put into existing law by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The rules impacted by the changes are the Sportfishing Regulation Simplification and Clean-up and the Sunfish and Crappie Fishing Regulations.
According to DEC documentation about the rule-making process and outcome, “over 200 special regulations” that have been overlaid on the basic statewide laws were eliminated by creating more consistency in regulations by changing some species-specific rules among others.
SEASON DATES
The need to stare at a calendar to figure out exactly when the “Friday preceding the third Saturday” will be in order to calculate the start date for a species-specific opening day has been eliminated under the new rules.
The fixed dates for season starts are now:
• May 1 for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge;
• June 1 for muskellunge beginning in 2023, to accommodate previously planned fishing trips made for May 28 through 31;
• June 15 for largemouth and smallmouth bass.
STATEWIDE FISHING RULES
• Rainbow trout, brown trout and splake in lakes and ponds can be fished year-round with a limit of five fish take per day. Only two of the five can be longer than 12 inches. Brook trout and lake trout regulations remain the same.
• Fishing for landlocked Atlantic salmon can be done all year with a daily catch limit of three at least 15 inches.
• The sunfish daily harvest will reduce from 50 per day to 25 per day statewide.
• Crappies must be at least 10 inches long, instead of 9 inches, to be taken.
• Ice fishing will be permitted on all waters in the state except for counties in or partially in the Adirondack Park where it is prohibited. Those counties include Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer, Hamilton, Franklin, Fulton, Essex, Warren and Washington, where previous rules remain in effect.
LOCALIZED RULES
While the new statewide regulations have minimized a number of special rules, there are still many in place for specific bodies of water throughout the state, even about the same species of fish.
Some of those include:
• Oneida Lake: Five walleye can be taken daily per person.
• Skaneateles Lake: The daily limit on walleye has been removed but all fish must be at least 12 inches long. Year-round fishing is now allowed to help limit walleye population growth.
• Crystal Pond and Fish Creek from the confluence of the Black River to 1.5 miles upstream of North South Road: The daily limit for trout will decrease from five with two or less that are longer than 12 inches, to three with one that can be longer than 12 inches. From Oct. 16 to March 31, catch-and-release fishing using only artificial lures will be allowed.
• Perch Lake: Fishing as indicated by Wildlife Management Area signage will be allowed.
• Raquette-Jordan Boreal Primitive Area and Round Lake Wilderness: Baitfish will no longer be allowed.
• Red Lake and Sixtown Pond: The daily limit for sunfish will be 15 and all must be longer than 8 inches.
• St. Lawrence River downstream of Tibbets Point and tributaries: Catch and release fishing for black bass will be prohibited outside of open season from June 15 to Nov. 30.
Public comments had an impact on the draft of proposed regulations.
Based on feedback, proposed changes to statewide regulations for brook trout in lakes and ponds were not adopted as they were for rainbow and brown trout in part because of the “wide range of opinions received,” against the measure — some saying it was too restrictive and others that it was not conservation-minded enough.
The DEC also plans to rework the management plan for brook trout ponds statewide soon and will revisit brook trout fishing regulations again through that process.
Also as a result of public feedback, the DEC said it will keep the size and number limitations on Atlantic salmon daily catches in Lake George the same — two fish, 18 inches or longer — because the three fish limit of 15 inches or longer for the rest of the state would “negatively impact the population due to slow growth and current abundance,” as expressed by members of the public.
Lake trout season from Oct. 16 to March 31 will also remain in place rather than allowing year-round fishing of the species due to public concern about over-harvesting in a number of places, which would have made more special regulations necessary, defeating the purpose of new statewide regulations to simplify fishing laws.
The DEC received 428 comments during the public comment period from Dec. 8 to Feb. 6, according to the agency’s online documentation of the process.
Links to the full regulations, comments and reasons for rule changes can be found on the Freshwater Fishing Regulation Changes for 2022 page of the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/124258.html
