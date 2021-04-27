Rep. Elise M. Stefanik was honored Tuesday for her role in legislative efforts to end child abuse.
Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, received an award from ChildHelp, a national non-profit focused on ending child abuse and providing treatment to abused children.
According to a release from the congresswoman’s office, the award comes as a result of a provision she wrote in the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, which passed through the House last year but did not pass the Senate.
The provision authored by the congresswoman would have authorized the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to award funding to maintain a 24-hour national toll-free child abuse resource hotline.
“I am honored that Childhelp recognized and awarded my legislative work to improve child welfare, particularly child abuse prevention and treatment, in Congress,” Rep. Stefanik said. “I truly believe it is my utmost responsibility to protect the well-being of children in the North Country and across the country, and I will continue to partner with advocacy groups like Childhelp and find innovative solutions to do so.”
