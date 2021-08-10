WATERTOWN — The north country’s state and federal representatives had strong parting words for Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo after he announced his resignation Tuesday.
The embattled third-term governor is facing an impeachment inquiry, several federal, state and local investigations for criminal and civil offenses, and saw a majority of his remaining supporters desert him after the release of a damning attorney general’s report last week, detailing how the governor repeatedly sexually harassed multiple women he worked with or near.
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, after posting to Twitter: “GOOD RIDDANCE TO THE WORST GOVERNOR IN AMERICA,” said Gov. Cuomo’s resignation is not enough and called for his arrest.
“New Yorkers have lived for far too long under the Worst Governor in America’s corrupt and criminal tenure,” Rep. Stefanik said. “This resignation is long past overdue. Governor Cuomo needs to be arrested and prosecuted for sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sexual abuse. Governor Cuomo also needs to be arrested and prosecuted for his criminal acts covering up the tragic deaths of our most vulnerable seniors in nursing homes.”
Rep. Stefanik also said Gov. Cuomo and his staff should face prosecution for allegedly illegally using state resources to negotiate a deal to publish his pandemic book last year.
She said the governor’s actions, including corrupt behavior and retaliation, were ignored for years by Democrats, media entities and “the cesspool of Albany.”
Assemblymen D. Billy Jones, D–Chateaugay Lake, and Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, as well as state Sens. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury; Joseph R. Griffo, R-Rome; and Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton; all said they supported Gov. Cuomo’s decision to step down in prepared remarks.
“Although my colleagues and I have been calling for Governor Cuomo to resign, today is a sad day for the state of New York,” Mr. Jones said.
In his statement, Mr. Blankenbush said Gov. Cuomo made the right move in resigning, but hopes it does not spell the end of the inquiries into his conduct.
“I hope the women who bravely spoke out in the harassment investigation and the families of those who lost loved ones in nursing homes receive justice,” he said.
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, echoed Mr. Blankenbush’s point.
“For the sake of justice, investigations into the misconduct by Governor Cuomo still need to be thoroughly reviewed by law enforcement,” he said in a statement. “He does not get to write his own obituary. He needs to be held accountable.”
Mr. Stec said the governor’s resignation doesn’t make up for the misconduct he committed while in office, but allows the state to move forward from it.
He also criticized Gov. Cuomo’s approach in Albany, and said his governing style reflected his character.
“Governing through fear, intimidation and threats isn’t leadership,” Mr. Stec said. “It is a reflection of his character that drives conduct which has been nothing short of disgraceful. If he could get away with it he would and I am gratified he won’t. His misuse of governmental power has now come to define his legacy.”
Sen. Griffo said the governor’s resignation represents the end of a “disgraceful, disappointing and unfortunate chapter in the history of state government.”
He said the resignation was necessary, and will allow the state government to get on with its more important work.
“This resignation was a needed and necessary action to meet the challenges confronting New York and we cannot sit idle now,” he said. “There is still much work to be done, especially as we continue to confront and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.”
With the governor’s resignation, New York will get its first female governor with Lt. Gov. Kathleen C. “Kathy” Hochul, who will take office when Gov. Cuomo leaves office Aug. 24. She will serve the rest of the term, to Dec. 31, 2022.
Sen. Ritchie said she has worked with and known the lieutenant governor for many years, back to when the two both served as county clerks — Sen. Ritchie in St. Lawrence County and Lt. Gov. Hochul in Erie County.
“A fellow upstate New Yorker, I have always appreciated Lt. Governor Hochul’s willingness to listen, visit my district and understand the issues we face.” Sen. Ritchie said.
Sen. Griffo said he is looking forward to working with the Lt. Gov. Hochul when she takes Gov. Cuomo’s place to focus on the needs of his constituency.
Mr. Walczyk said he is also looking forward to the lieutenant governor’s ascension.
“As New York emerges from a very dark time, history is upon us,” he said. “In the coming months, I look forward to working with the state’s first female governor, Kathy Hochul, on ways to deliver meaningful, positive change for the people of the Front Yard of America.”
Rep. Stefanik said Lt. Gov. Hochul needs to remove Gov. Cuomo’s political appointees when she takes office, “immediately, to clean house for the sake of every New Yorker.”
Malone Telegram reporter Alex Violo contributed to this report.
