NORTH GREENBUSH — At Van Rensselaer Manor, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik was joined by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Monday afternoon to announce that if Republicans take control of the House following the midterm elections, she plans to convene a congressional investigation into the March 2020 order by then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to force COVID-19 positive residents into nursing homes.

In January 2021, New York State Attorney General Letitia A. James released a report stating that the state Health Department underreported the COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes by 50%. The decision led to the deaths of as many as 15,000 long-term care residents.

