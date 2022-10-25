NORTH GREENBUSH — At Van Rensselaer Manor, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik was joined by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin on Monday afternoon to announce that if Republicans take control of the House following the midterm elections, she plans to convene a congressional investigation into the March 2020 order by then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to force COVID-19 positive residents into nursing homes.
In January 2021, New York State Attorney General Letitia A. James released a report stating that the state Health Department underreported the COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes by 50%. The decision led to the deaths of as many as 15,000 long-term care residents.
“Make no mistake, there must be accountability and there must be transparency and answers for New York state, Gov. Cuomo’s executive order that did not abide by CMS guidance, that forced COVID positive patients into nursing homes across this state,” Stefanik continued regarding the need for a deeper probe into those nursing home deaths.
“So, while Albany Democrats have refused to conduct a full investigation; while Washington Democrats have refused to conduct a full investigation. House Republicans will,” Stefanik added.
The Congresswoman also remarked on whether she and her colleagues in Washington would look into additional scandals involving the former governor.
“Well the list is long, isn’t it, of the corruption scandals of Albany Democrats?” Stefanik opined.
“It keeps growing. I mean, look at Kathy Hochul’s most recent corruption scandal. The fact that we’re paying more in New York state for COVID tests and now she has a first-time more than $100,000 dollar campaign donor,” Stefanik continued.
“That’s corruption and it should be investigated and if Albany Democrats refuse to do it, we’re gonna look at corruption to expose it at all levels, because we represent the taxpayers and for too long Albany Democrats have focused on protecting themselves and it builds this cesspool of corruption. We ought to stand for transparency and accountability, which is House Republicans are going to do,” Stefanik added regarding additional probes.
