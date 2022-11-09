Stefanik cruises to a fifth term in 21st District

Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik addresses supporters Tuesday night at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls after winning reelection to a fifth term in Congress. Michael Goot/The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik easily was re-elected to a fifth term over Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, according to unofficial returns late Tuesday night.

With over 90% of the precincts reporting, Stefanik, R- Schuylerville, had about 59% of the vote compared with just under 40% for Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism operative who lives in Glens Falls.

