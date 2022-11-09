GLENS FALLS — Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik easily was re-elected to a fifth term over Democratic challenger Matt Castelli, according to unofficial returns late Tuesday night.
With over 90% of the precincts reporting, Stefanik, R- Schuylerville, had about 59% of the vote compared with just under 40% for Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism operative who lives in Glens Falls.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, thanked the crowd gathered at The Queensbury Hotel for their support and said she would continue fighting for them.
“No matter the smears from the mainstream media, no matter the smears from Hollywood, I will never apologize for giving this district a seat at the highest level,” she said.
Stefanik is currently the GOP Conference chair and will be even more influential if the Republicans win the majority in the House of Representatives as expected.
Castelli conceded the race in front of supporters at The Park Theater in Glens Falls. When contacted, the campaign had no further comment.
During the campaign, Castelli had attacked Stefanik as focusing more on climbing the political ladder than addressing the needs of the people in her district. He said he would put “country before party” and work in a bipartisan fashion. Castelli created a Moderate Party ballot line.
Stefanik had criticized Castelli as being a “far left downstate Democrat,” not having lived in the district, being endorsed by Gov. Kathleen Hochul and supporting a gun ban.
Stefanik will have to relocate as her current residence is outside the reconfigured district.
In 2020, Stefanik won with nearly 64% of the vote compared with 35% for Tedra Cobb.
Two years before that, Stefanik garnered 56% of the vote compared with 42.4% for Cobb and 1.5% for Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn.
NY-21 includes all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Lewis, Montgomery, Schoharie, St. Lawrence and parts of Jefferson, Otsego and Rensselaer counties.
Republicans outnumber Democrats in the district in NY-21 by 38% to 28%. The district has about 25% of voters who are not affiliated with a party.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.