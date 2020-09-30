Stefanik endorsed by clean-energy group

On Wednesday, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed by the Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, a lobbying organization based out of Washington D.C., that works to promote clean energy policies as a non-partisan issue.
Candidates endorsed by the organization must acknowledge that the federal government has a role to play in reducing carbon emissions and developing a strong clean energy industry. Endorsees must also show leadership on policy initiatives regarding climate change and emissions reduction.
“Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has played a key role in advancing the clean energy technologies that have created over 159,000 jobs in New York,” said Heather Reams, CRES executive director. “During her time in the U.S. House, Congresswoman Stefanik has worked to promote a safe and healthy environment, supported job-creating policies that strengthen our energy economy, and has supported legislation to help North Country farmers in their efforts to reduce carbon emissions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.