Stefanik endorsed by local electricians union

WATERTOWN — Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 910 on Wednesday.
The IBEW Local 910 is an electricians union based out of Watertown, representing nearly 500 electrical journeymen and apprentices in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties.
“(Stefanik’s) continued commitment to the creation of jobs and economic opportunities for the hardworking families and small businesses of the north country is valued by our membership,” said John O’Driscoll, business manager for the local union, in a prepared statement. “We also value (her) continued votes to uphold the Constitution and protect the rights of law-abiding citizens. Additionally, we are thankful for her support for Fort Drum and increased funding to support our troops and the facilities on post.”
