Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed for re-election on Tuesday by the Sergeants Benevolent Association of the New York City Police Department.
The police union represents over 13,000 active and retired NYPD officers across the state.
“We are grateful for Congresswoman Stefanik’s commitment to safeguarding the Constitutional rights of all citizens, preserving the rule of law, strengthening the security of our borders, and standing up for police officers in New York and across the nation,” said Ed Mullins, president of the NYPD SBA, in a prepared statement. “This is a difficult and hazardous time for law enforcement. In Washington D.C., and New York elected officials are mounting efforts to ‘defund the police’ and casting police officers as villains.”
The congresswoman said she is proud to have the support of the NYPD SBA, and specifically said she is proud to have a number of former NYPD officers now living in her district as constituents. Rep. Stefanik has collected a number of endorsements from police unions, and has been endorsed by every police union in the district this year.
