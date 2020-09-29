On Tuesday, the New York State Association of Letter Carriers endorsed Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for re-election in the race for the NY-21 House seat.
The NYSALC is an AFL-CIO affiliated labor union that represents 26,000 letter carriers and postal workers across the state.
“Congresswoman Stefanik has shown a true understanding of our Postal and labor issues, and stands with us,” said George T. Mangold, president of the NYSALC. “She also agrees that the loss incurred by USPS, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, must be financially resolved by Congress, and the demise of the Postal Service would have a devastating effect on her constituency, the mail-in absentee balloting, and the entire country. She is also a proud cosponsor on most of our legislation in the House. We look forward to her victory in November, and pledge our support to her campaign.”
