Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is again calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after a former member of Cuomo’s staff publicly accused him of workplace sexual harassment.
“Governor Cuomo must immediately resign,” Stefanik wrote in a statement Wednesday. “And any elected official who does not immediately call for his resignation is complicit in allowing a sexual predator to continue leading the great state of New York.”
Stefanik has been publicly feuding with the Democratic governor recently.
Lindsay Boylan, in an essay she posted Wednesday morning on Medium.com, detailed years of alleged “degrading,” “uncomfortable” and “insidious” harassment while she worked for Cuomo in Empire State Development and as a deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor. She accused him of an unconsensual kiss in his Manhattan office, comments comparing her looks to those of another woman he was rumored to have dated, and unwanted touching of her lower back, arms and legs. She wrote that this all led to her September 2018 resignation.
Boylan is currently running to be Manhattan borough president.
In December 2020, Boylan said in a tweet that “@NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.”
At that time, Stefanik called “for an independent investigation into the serious allegations of pervasive workplace sexual harassment and verbal abuse by Governor Andrew Cuomo.”
Other Northern New York lawmakers also said they were alarmed by Boylan’s accusations but stopped short of calling for Cuomo to quit.
State Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said the allegations were “disturbing” and believes they should be investigated. He said he would not now call for Cuomo’s resignation but said that, along with recent calls to investigate Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, he’s concerned about the governor’s “inappropriate actions toward people.”
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, concurred.
“Allegations of sexual harassment must be taken very seriously,” Stec wrote in a text. “As we have learned in the nursing home coverup scandal, we can’t count on this administration to be forthcoming with facts. This warrants an investigation in my opinion.”
Democrats, too, are concerned.
“Allegations of sexual harassment should be taken seriously wherever they occur,” Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake, wrote in an email. “If the allegations against the governor come to be proven true he should, and will, be held under the same standards that anybody would in the work place.”
“I have read the reports,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, wrote in a statement. “These are serious allegations. Harassment in the workplace of any kind should not be tolerated.”
Several other Democratic and Republican lawmakers called for an investigation Wednesday into allegations against the governor.
Five female Republican senators, Patricia Ritchie, Susan Serino, Daphne Jordan, Pamela Helming and Alexis Weik, sent a letter to state Attorney General Letitia James asking for her to formally investigate the allegations and Cuomo’s behavior.
“If these allegations are true, the actions of the governor and his staff are not only grossly inappropriate — they are also potentially criminal in nature,” according to the letter. “At a minimum, the seriousness of these allegations clearly warrant a comprehensive, immediate investigation by an independent special prosecutor.”
Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Pulaski, posted on Twitter about the accusations Wednesday evening.
“The allegations we have heard today against Gov. Cuomo are disturbing and warrant an immediate investigation,” he said.
Stefanik has called for Cuomo’s resignation several times in the last year, recently for his alleged cover-up of COVID-related deaths at nursing homes.
This feud has sparked a poll and some published articles speculating she might run against him for governor, a question to which she has not responded.
Cuomo and his press team denied Boylan’s claims.
“As we said before, Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false,” Cuomo Press Secretary Caitlin Girouard wrote in an email Wednesday.
“Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has,” Cuomo told reporters in December. “But it’s just not true.”
Boylan provided screenshots of texts and emails supporting some of the verbal harassment and showing she has told family and friends about her concerns for years.
“I have served in Congress during the height of the -MeToo movement leading to resignations and retirements of my colleagues,” Stefanik wrote in a statement. “Sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the workplace is not a political issue, it is about right and wrong.”
Stefanik’s Communications Director Karoline Leavitt said the congresswoman addresses sexual harassment by members of her own party, too.
“During the height of -MeToo, Congresswoman Stefanik helped pass bipartisan reforms to combat sexual assault on Capitol Hill and introduced bipartisan legislation to protect victims of sexual assault,” Leavitt wrote.
In 2018, Stefanik said allegations of rape brought against now U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh were “politicizing personal attacks” and said the nation had “weaponized the politics of personal destruction.” Kavanaugh was eventually confirmed by the Senate.
Leavitt called the rape accusations regarding Kavanaugh “baseless” and said Stefanik has not changed her opinion on them. Leavitt said accusations of Cuomo’s harassment and abuse are different because he is a sitting governor and that text messages and government emails show Boylan told people about the harassment at the time.
Leavitt said “fair and honest journalism” would be to ask every elected Democrat about their previous statements on sexual harassment and assault. She said Democrats U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul are not holding Cuomo to the “same standard” as others.
“The question is: Why are Senators Gillibrand and Schumer silent?” Leavitt wrote in an email.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, these three had not released statements on the accusations.
Leavitt did point out that state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and Speaker Heastie — both Democrats — called for independent investigations into Cuomo’s conduct.
Leavitt said Cuomo has filled the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics with “his political allies who have buried sexual harassment and abuse claims.”
“JCOPE has no credibility whatsoever,” Leavitt wrote.
Tedra Cobb, a Democrat from Canton who ran against Stefanik in 2018 and 2020, pointed out in a tweet that Stefanik refused to return $8,400 disgraced casino mogul Steve Wynn, who was accused of sexual assault, donated to her 2020 re-election campaign.
“We must listen to survivors, but Elise is no ally,” Cobb wrote.
Stefanik said she was “one of the first and one of the only” New York elected officials to call for an investigation into Cuomo’s sexual harassment allegations in 2020.
“It is an inexcusable disgrace that almost every other elected official in New York State quietly brushed this serious and credible allegation under the rug,” Stefanik wrote in a statement. “Sadly, much of the media in the state either ignored this matter or chose to report the sexist character and professional smears of Ms. Boylan by Governor Cuomo’s taxpayer-funded staff.”
Stefanik’s statement included past comments from Cuomo supporting investigations into people accused of sexual harassment and praising the women who came forward.
“The people of New York deserve a Governor who lives up to his own public statements on sexual harassment,” Stefanik wrote in December.
