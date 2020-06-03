ALBANY — Kristina M. Johnson, chancellor of the State University of New York, has resigned from her position.
A news release from the SUNY Board of Trustees states that Ms. Johnson was appointed as president of Ohio State University, effective Sept. 1, and will continue her duties as SUNY Chancellor until an interim leadership structure can be developed by the board.
Ms. Johnson was the 13th chancellor of the system, and took her position on April 24, 2017. Under her leadership, she sought to increase the presence of women and minorities across the system.
Ms. Johnson’s most recent work at SUNY focused on the mid-semester transition to online-based learning that was required when the COVID-19 pandemic hit New York state. Her departure comes as the system continues to grapple with the financial fallout from the sudden absence of students at its campuses, and at a time when plans for the fall semester are still unclear.
Frederick E. Kowal, president of the SUNY faculty union United University Professions, saidin a statement that Ms. Johnson’s departure leaves him “dismayed and disappointed given its inopportune timing.”
Mr. Kowal said that he believes that SUNY needs steady leadership as campuses plan for the fall semester.
and that his union has heard little from SUNY leadership about reopening, even after the union released its own guidelines to safely reopen campuses across the system on June 1.
