Suspect arrested, charged in fatal 2015 terror attacks

NEW YORK — A notorious terrorist tied to three major al-Qaida attacks that killed 38 innocent people was imprisoned without bail Saturday after his overseas arrest for the savage 2015 rampage.

Fawaz Ould Ahmed Ould Ahemeid, 44, of Mauritania, was transferred into U.S. custody in Mali for joining other terrorists in the bloodbath across nine lethal months in the West African country, with court documents alleging he helped plot the attacks and even participated in one while armed with two AK-47 assault rifles and grenades.

