Syracuse boy admits killing 84-year-old by stabbing her 43 times; chance of parole before he’s 20

SYRACUSE — A Syracuse boy quietly answered “Yes, sir” to murder, robbery and burglary charges Monday in the brutal January slaying of Eva Fuld, 84, inside the elderly woman’s Syracuse apartment.
Jahkim Robinson, who was 14 at the time, pleaded guilty to all four charges in the indictment stemming from the attack on the elderly woman that left her dead from 43 stab wounds.
Jahkim has a chance to be paroled from prison before his 20th birthday. Or, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The extraordinarily wide range of punishments stems from special rules allowing 14-year-old killers much earlier parole hearings than adults. In Jahkim’s case, he’s hoping to get his first parole hearing in five years. At worst, he’ll go before the board after nine years.
By comparison, if Jahkim were 16 years old or older, the law wouldn’t allow for him to get a parole hearing until he’d spent 15 years in prison.
Prosecutor Joseph Coolican asked a judge Monday to sentence Jahkim to the full nine years before his first parole hearing. Defense lawyer William Sullivan has spent months — and made another pitch Monday — trying to convince the judge to go for the minimum, five-year sentence before a chance at parole.
Under the terms of Monday’s plea, it’ll ultimately be up to County Court Judge Matthew Doran to decide when Jahkim gets his first parole hearing. He ordered Jahkim, who remains in custody at the county’s Hillbrook Detention Center, to return to court in March for the judge’s decision.
While negotiations have focused on Jahkim’s minimum punishment, he could be denied parole forever: the maximum punishment for murder in New York, regardless of age, is life in prison.
Little has been revealed publicly about Fuld’s murder, other than the extraordinary number of stab wounds.
A grand jury did not need proof that Jahkim was the actual killer to indict him for murder. Instead, he was implicated because he participated in the robbery and burglary at Fuld’s Grant Village apartment that day, leading to her death.
Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick has said that there’s no other proof that anyone else was involved in the attack. But that never became an issue in court: Jahkim pleaded guilty Monday without having to say whether he was the only killer or if others were present.
The judge, reading from the indictment, asked Jahkim whether “he, or another participant” caused Fuld’s murder. Jahkim simply replied, “Yes, sir.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.