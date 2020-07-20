NORTH ELBA — State police are asking for the public’s assistance locating Darren Elling, 16, who has been reported missing from Mountain Lakes Academy.
Darren was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, wearing khaki-colored pants, a long-sleeved olive-colored shirt and black Adidas sneakers. Police said he has ties to Saranac Lake and Lake Placid, as well as the Albany and Schenectady areas. Police describe the teen as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 154 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Ray Brook at 518-873-2750.
