MALONE — Tenants in a four-unit apartment house on Academy Street escaped without injury from an early morning fire Saturday in their building.
The fire apparently began in an upper-floor hallway in the building and damaged a door and wiring in the area, Malone Fire Chief Tom Soulia said. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze quickly, but power had to be cut to the building, rendering it temporarily uninhabitable, he said.
Firefighters also had to cut a hole through the roof of the structure to reach flames that had gone into the attic, he said.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist the tenants, he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No firefighters were injured battling the blaze, he said.
Fire crews from Malone, Bangor and Constable responded to the scene, along with EMS personnel from Malone.
