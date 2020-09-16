OSWEGO — Haven’t had a chance to respond to the 2020 Census? It’s not too late.
The 2020 Census will be ending Sept. 30 so people still have time to complete and submit their census form.
The results of the 2020 Census will impact Oswego County for the next 10 years and help shape the future of Oswego County. Data collected in the 2020 Census determines how federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year.
“It’s essential that we have a fair and accurate census count,” said Philip Church, Oswego County Administrator. “It’s critical to programs and services such as health care, emergency services, schools, infrastructure and more.”
Oswego County programs and services that will be directly impacted by the census response include, but are not limited to:
- Medicare and Medicaid
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Head Start Program
- Highway Construction & Repairs
- School Meals and Funding
- AmeriCorps Program
- Public Transportation
- Community Development Block Grants
- College Financial Aid
- Housing Assistance
“There’s a lot at stake in Oswego County,” said James Weatherup, Chairman of the Oswego County Legislature. “The risk of some populations being undercounted could result in a loss of funding for programs that our communities, our friends and our neighbors rely on.”
In addition to funding, census results impact Oswego County politically as well. In regards to fair representation census data is used to determine voting district boundaries, the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the number of delegates in the Electoral College.
The importance of the 2020 census cannot be overstated. Census data is used to support community initiatives involving legislation, consumer advocacy and quality of life issues. Local governments refer to census data when establishing public safety and emergency preparedness measures. Completing the census is a way to participate in our democracy and have a positive impact on your future and your community’s future.
Responding to the 2020 census is safe, secure, and easier than ever. People can respond to the census using any of the following options:
- Online by visiting www.my2020census.gov
- By phone at 844-330-2020 (English) / 844-468-2020 (Spanish)
- By mail. Complete the paper questionnaire sent to a home and mail it back to the U.S. Census Bureau.
All responses are protected by federal law and used exclusively for producing statistics. Responses are not shared with any other agencies.
For more information on the 2020 Census visit www.oswegocounty.com/census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.