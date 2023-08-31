MALONE — Three Malone residents on Wednesday were arrested and face a variety of charges stemming from a police pursuit, according to a news release from New York State Police.
Troopers charged Christopher J. Snyder, 33, with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Howard P. Petell, 38, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and Megan E. O’Neill, 37, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
At about noon Wednesday troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a gray 2008 Subaru Impreza, but the operator of the vehicle failed to comply. The vehicle was traveling south on County Route 5 in the town of Dickinson in a reckless manner, and at a high rate of speed, police said, and the operator started to lose control of the vehicle, coming to rest on the west shoulder of the roadway.
Snyder was the operator of the vehicle, and the passengers were Petell and O’Neill. Troopers said they found a BB pistol accessible by all occupants in the vehicle.
All three suspects were transported to the state police station in Malone for processing. While at the station, troopers administrated standard field sobriety test on Snyder, which he failed, police said, adding that he refused to provide a breath and blood sample.
O’Neill was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Dickinson Town Court at a later date in October, police said, adding that O’Neill was known to have an active warrant through Malone Town Court. She was arraigned on the warrant and released on her own recognizance.
Petell was arraigned in Malone Town Court, where he was remanded to Franklin County Jail, police said.
Snyder was arraigned in Malone Town Court, where he was remanded to Franklin County Jail, police said.
