3 Malone residents face charges after police chase

MALONE — Three Malone residents on Wednesday were arrested and face a variety of charges stemming from a police pursuit, according to a news release from New York State Police.

Troopers charged Christopher J. Snyder, 33, with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Howard P. Petell, 38, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and Megan E. O’Neill, 37, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

