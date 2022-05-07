AKWESASNE — Tribal Police Detective Sgt. Karonienhawi Thomas was appointed to the federal Not Invisible Act Joint Commission, which is tasked with combatting violent crimes against Indigenous people.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe on Friday announced that Thomas was appointment by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland during a live video event Thursday to mark the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples.
“It is with great pride that I congratulate Karonienhawi and my hope is that she is able to share her expertise with a much greater audience,” Tribal Police Lt. Decota Thompson said. “She has made it her life’s work to help victims of crime and she does so with the fervent devotion and commitment that is unmatched. As her supervisor, I am proud of the officer she has become and I take pride in having been able to support her throughout her career. Congratulations Hawi. Our community and department are lucky to have you.”
The Not Invisible Act was approved by Congress in October 2020, sponsored by Haaland when she served as a New Mexico congresswoman.
The act mandated the creation of a commission comprised of representatives with diverse experiences, backgrounds and geography from tribal, state and local law enforcement; health care and mental health practitioners; urban Native organizations dealing with violence against women and children; Indigenous survivors of human trafficking; and family members of missing and murdered Indigenous people.
In coordination with the U.S. Attorney General, members of the commission appointed by Haaland will help convene hearings, take testimonies and receive evidence in order to develop recommendations for the federal government to combat violent crimes against Native Americans and Alaska Natives.
In her role as a member of the Not Invisible Act Commission, Thomas will use her experience in addressing unsolved cases by means of “disrupting the pattern of violence with everything we have in us,” Thomas said. “Those moments of perseverance were never accomplished by one person; it was always a collaborative effort by several agencies, family members and community advocates; building bridges and pathways to wellness through consensus. I am honored by the appointment and the opportunity to represent our community.”
Thomas is a 13-year veteran of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department.
She graduated from SUNY Potsdam in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology before earning two master’s degrees in mental health counseling and educational leadership from St. Lawrence University. Thomas has a specialized certification in school violence and conflict resolution.
In her time with the Tribal Police Department, Thomas was an investigative member of the Criminal Investigation Division before being promoted in 2016 to detective sergeant. She has received certification as a crime scene technician, a forensically trained child interviewer, and instructor for law enforcement cadets in the area of domestic violence with the Zone 9 Police Academy in Plattsburgh.
“Through my years of service; I have witnessed families, children, and individuals be pulled out of the darkest places by the unconditional love of family and the dedication of service providers, officers, leaders, caseworkers and advocates,” Thomas said. “That is what gives me hope that the answers to this epidemic raging over our people is within the reach of this generation’s grasp.”
Thomas also serves as a board member for the Seven Dancers Coalition, which aims to educate and restore traditional values to help strengthen harmonious and respectful relationships in Indigenous communities.
