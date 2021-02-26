ROCHESTER — Sadness and mourning, tears and honor.
Hundreds of people attended a Friday memorial honoring and remembering three soldiers killed last month when their helicopter crashed in Ontario County.
Christian Koch, Steven Skoda and Daniel Prial died Jan. 20 when their UH-60 Blackhawk crashed off West Bloomfield Road in Mendon. They had been on a routine training mission.
An afternoon service was conducted Friday inside the Army Aviation Facility in Rochester.
“It is really just a ceremony to celebrate their lives and recognize what they have done,” Bravo Company, 642 Commander Maj. Mike Jamieson said.
Koch was piloting the helicopter when it went down. He was just five days short of his 40th birthday.
“Nothing is ever really routine,” Col. Richard Goldenberg said. “If it is a training mission or an overseas operation, all of us who wear the uniform know that things might turn out unexpectedly,”
Military leaders offered support for the men’s families during the service, including personal remembrances of the soldiers killed.
Koch was a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 and 2013 and served in Iraq in 2008 and 2009.
In 2004, he served as part of Operation Noble Eagle, the National Guard security mission in the United States after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
In his civilian life, Christian Koch had also served as a pilot for the state police since 2016. In addition to his roles as a pilot and crew member on many rescue and search missions, he also served as a division unit trainer, a role in which he conducted annual training for division pilots.
Skoda first enlisted in the Army in 1985, serving as a light wheel vehicle mechanic. He then enlisted in the National Guard in 1987.
Prial was the youngest member at 30 years old.
“It is an opportunity to celebrate three of my friends,” Jamieson said. “I knew all three of them. One of them I roomed with, one was a soldier that I worked with for the last 10 years and the other one (Danny) I worked with him everyday for the last four months.”
Teachers from the York Central School District also traveled to attend the event and give their respects to the Koch family.
“We have known him since he was a little boy,” teacher Gretchen Crane said. “We watched him grow and he was very involved in our annual Veterans Day Celebration at the school. He was just the type of person who gave back to his community and loved his family first and foremost.”
Christian Koch leaves behind his wife Teressa DaGama and four children. His family said the past month has been very difficult.
“There is a lot of highs and lows, a lot of ‘we do not know what to do next’ moments,” his mother Josephine Koch said. “The loss is more extreme for his children more than anyone else because they have to learn to live without their daddy.”
It’s a deep loss she said she will never get over.
“We want to make sure this never happens again,” Josephine Koch said. “This one has no answer that we know of yet.
“We have to live with a loss,” she added. “I will grieve forever as a mother and as a grandmother for them.”
The support her family has received from the community, she said, has been helpful.
“I feel that the community understands what heroes were sacrificed in this helicopter crash and we need continued support, not only for the children but for the memorial that they intend to install near the crash site,” Koch said.
Crane said the York community will be there to help the family in anyway that they need.
“We are here to support his family and especially his mom,” she said. “It is nice to be able to be here for us and have our own moment of goodbye. We are a small community in York and we are family. It hit us all pretty hard but Christian would want us to move forward, so we are moving forward.”
With tears in their eyes, military leaders told stories about the three soldiers and say the love and support they receive from local residents has been very much appreciated.
“It has been an amazing sense of community pride and grieving for the loss,” Goldenberg said. “What is amazing to all of us in the National Guard is the outpouring of support and it has been tremendous not just here in Rochester but across the entire state. There are communities grieving across the state and the outpouring of everyone has been nothing short of magnificent.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation and as they search for answers some family members said they will be doing everything they can to make sure this never happens again.
“We want to just make sure that people live better lives,” Josephine Koch said. “Right now the safety concern is our main concern for the future. There has been too many accidents in the last year and a half. We want to make sure this never happens again. This one has no answer that we know of yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.