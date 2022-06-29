Trump backer Zeldin bets on New York tilting right to oust Hochul in November

Republicans haven’t won a gubernatorial race in New York in two decades. Lee Zeldin, a conservative congressman from Long Island, wants to change that.
After beating out three opponents in the GOP primary on Tuesday, Zeldin will now face off against Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who became the state’s first female governor last year when Andrew Cuomo resigned over sexual harassment allegations.
In a solidly Democratic state like New York, the road to Albany for a Republican has been challenging, but Zeldin and his supporters say this year is different. With the highest inflation rates in four decades, mounting concerns around public safety and a projected national Republican wave, some GOP analysts think that if a shift in the wind were to happen in New York state, this is the year.
“There are millions of voters who aren’t Republican or Democrat,” Zeldin said in an interview before the primary. “In a year like 2018, they swung left. In a year like 2022, they are swinging right.”
Zeldin, 42, an attorney and former U.S. Army intelligence officer who had a tour in Iraq in 2006, is hoping his campaign focusing on the economy and public safety will outweigh his vociferous support of former president Donald Trump, who remains deeply unpopular in his home state. On Jan. 7, Zeldin joined with more than 100 Republicans House colleagues in voting against certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.
Zeldin, who was part of Trump’s media reaction team during his first impeachment trial in 2020, said Democrats are making a big mistake if they focus on his support of the former president.
“The Democrats are walking straight into their own ambush if they not only convince themselves of that but they continue to obsess over that,” Zeldin said. “If anybody was out there trying to give them bad advice to help me, tell them to definitely obsess over Trump in September and October while I’m talking about the issues that are leading New Yorkers to their breaking points.”
Another challenge for Zeldin, a four-term congressman who has won seven consecutive elections, is that the political landscape for Republicans got more difficult after the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. A recent poll found 63% of surveyed registered voters in New York state support enhancing legal protections for individuals seeking abortions. Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by more than 2 to 1.
An hour after the Supreme Court ruling was announced, Zeldin issued a statement celebrating the “victory for life.” If elected, Zeldin said he would do what he can to reverse New York legislation that allow late-term abortions when a woman’s health is at risk.
“I have opposed legalizing late-term and partial-birth abortions since before it was officially passed and signed into law,” he said. “I didn’t agree with legalizing it then, I didn’t agree with legalizing it yesterday, and I won’t agree with keeping it legalized tomorrow.”
To Tom Doherty, a veteran Republican strategist, Zeldin’s full-throated support for the Supreme Court decision was a serious misstep in an election where he will need to court independent female voters to carve out a path to victory. Around a third of registered voters in the U.S. identify as independents, polls show.
“It’s the opposite of the way a George Pataki would have reacted,” said Doherty, who once worked for Pataki, the three-term Republican governor who famously identified as pro-choice. “When I see Zeldin put out a statement like that, I think, where is the path?”
But the Zeldin campaign is banking on the premise that voter concern about the economy and public safety will prevail in November, which they say will give him an advantage over Hochul. A growing number of New York City dwellers say they’re afraid to use public transit, and suburban residents are feeling pain at the pump. Those two key issues — the economy and crime — are what drove the Asian Wave Alliance, a newly formed nonpartisan group, to endorse the congressman.
“It’s the subway attacks,” said registered Democrat Yiatin Chu, the alliance’s president who’s made a name for herself in city politics as a merit-based education advocate, on why she’s thrown her group’s support behind Zeldin. “You cannot open a Chinese newspaper without some crime or attack in the news every single day.”
Zeldin’s plan on public safety goes far beyond measures for late-night commuters. If elected, he says he would roll back cash bail reform, increase police forces statewide, bolster qualified immunity, overhaul the parole hearing process and repeal the HALT Solitary Confinement Act, a law signed by Hochul in March that curtailed New York prisons’ use of solitary confinement, a form of punishment classified by the United Nations as torture.
To GOP strategists, an all-in on “law and order” strategy seems like the safest bet in a race where the nominee needs to garner support not only from independents but also disenchanted Democrats. A Siena College poll this month found 92% of registered voters in New York believe crime is a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem across the state.
In the state Senate, Zeldin supported caps on property taxes, voted against legalizing same-sex marriage, introduced legislation to halt Common Core curriculum in public schools and voted against a bill that would allow undocumented students to qualify for in-state university financial aid.
Zeldin’s voting record in Congress has stayed true to the party line most of the time, though he has a modest 78% lifetime conservative voting score from Heritage Action for America. One notable exception was his being one of about a dozen House Republicans in 2017 to vote against the GOP’s party’s sweeping overhaul of the nation’s tax code. He cited an adverse impact on New York state, particularly with the changes that capped the deduction to state and local tax deductions, or SALT.
As the fight for the governor’s seat gears into full swing, state GOP operatives backing Zeldin are likely to watch for how he moderates his positions from those stated during the primary.
“Every time you’re perceived as a national Republican in New York, that doesn’t go well for you,” said Doherty, the former Pataki adviser. “The question is how does he start to answer questions Wednesday morning.”
