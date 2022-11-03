Trump sues N.Y. AG in Florida to keep control of company

New York Attorney General Letitia James, center, is being sued by former President Donald Trump. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in Florida seeking to stop her attempt to wrest control of his real estate company from him and obtain information about his finances.

In a complaint Trump says was filed Wednesday in state court in Palm Beach County, and which reads much like his posts on Truth Social — his Twitter-like social media site — Trump accused James of a “war of intimidation and harassment.” The complaint couldn’t be immediately confirmed on the court’s website.

