NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump and his adult children on Monday indicated they will appeal a judge’s decision to appoint a monitor to watch over their family real estate business.

The Trumps’ notice of appeal to the Appellate Division, First Department, comes days after Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in favor of New York State Attorney General Leticia James in her motion seeking to put guardrails on the Trump Organization’s business dealings.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.