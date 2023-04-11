Trump to return to NYC Thursday for 2nd deposition

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 3 in Manhattan. Barry Willilams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump will return to New York City on Thursday for his second homecoming in as many weeks to sit for another deposition in state Attorney General Letitia James’ sprawling financial fraud case, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to the New York Daily News on Tuesday.

The former president’s second sitdown with James in her $250 million fraud lawsuit against his family real estate business and its top executives comes after Trump recently appeared in a Manhattan courtroom to face a litany of felony business fraud charges.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.