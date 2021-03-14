WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will host a free webinar called “A New Climate on Both Large and Small Scales” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 25.
Meteorologist David Eichorn will provide an updated meteorological perspective on Tug Hill’s changing climate and changing local weather.
Eichorn’s talk was well-received at the commission’s 2018 Black River Watershed Conference. His updated presentation will serve as an alternative to the typical keynote address given at the annual Tug Hill Local Government Conference which was not held again in 2021 due to the pandemic.
Eichorn will discuss data related to climate change through a meteorological perspective and review how a warmer Arctic can impact our Northeastern weather. He will also look at one of the region’s big climate drivers, the El Nino/La Nina cycle in the Pacific, and investigate its role in the changing climate.
Lastly, Eichorn will explain the “Polar Vortex” — is this a new catch phrase or is there something more to it?
His message to local governments is generally to plan for more unpredictability in weather patterns.
Register for this free event at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4ytumAawRH mncowBvOQejw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.