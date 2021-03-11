WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will host a free webinar called “A Primer for Highways” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18.
Lori Mithen-DeMasi, general counsel for Association of Towns of the State of New York, will present on a number of topics including highways by prescription (use), width and bounds, encroachments and obstructions by abutting owners, abandonment by non-use and discontinuance, minimum maintenance highways, and seasonally limited use roads.
The highway budget is a large portion of many town’s budgets. Issues related to roads are common, so understanding the legal framework of town road systems is important.
Register for this free webinar at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_r6CImSfxQVOv1WmbLw1zwg.
Mithen-DeMasi received her undergraduate degree in communications from Ithaca College and her law degree from Albany Law School. She has been a member of the Association of Towns legal staff since 1993 where she provides training and legal assistance to town officials and works with the legislature and state agencies to improve town governance and efficiency.
