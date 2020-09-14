TUPPER LAKE — This town and the Development Authority of the North Country have been awarded $200,000 grant from the federal Northern Border Regional Commission’s rural broadband fund to expand fiber-optic broadband service to under- or unserved businesses and residents in the uptown area of Tupper Lake, which is expected to be a foundation for future broadband expansion and improvement.
As students, medical professionals and the general public rely on stable internet connection more and more during the global COVID-19 pandemic, this grant will allow the town to offer faster, cheaper and more widely available high-speed internet to all corners of the town, with completion expected next year.
The intent of this project is for the town to eventually become an internet provider, supplying the service to paying customers, similar to other public utilities such as the village electric department.
Elected officials said the 5.5 miles of fiber-optic cable this grant funds would tap into existing fiber line to connect around 40 businesses in the town’s business district, over 100 residents in the community — some of whom are currently unserved by broadband — and three public hotspots to high-speed internet.
The project is expected to be done before next summer.
