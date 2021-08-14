MALONE — Two state prison inmates, both housed in Malone’s Bare Hill Correctional Facility, were indicted Aug. 5.
Lord Paulin, 40, and Reginald Thornton, 28, both inmates at Bare Hill, were among four defendants who allegedly conspired to defraud COVID-19 pandemic-related benefits, according to a news release from Michael Barnett, an assistant United States attorney.
The defendants allegedly targeted pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs administered by the state’s Department of Labor, according to Barnett’s release.
Two indictments were handed down in this fraud case, according to Barnett’s release, which states the first indictment included Thornton and Briana Garland, 28, of Uniondale, with Thornton and Garland charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The case’s second indictment listed Paulin, Thornton, and Rhasha Wright, 29, of Roosevelt, with Thornton and Wright charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, while Paulin was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, according to Barnett’s release.
According to the release, the two indictments allege conspiracies to submit fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in the names of Bare Hill inmates, with Thornton providing his own means of identification to Garland, and the means of identification of Paulin, and an unnamed inmate to Wright, so Garland and Wright could submit the fraudulent claims.
As a result of this scheme, the state’s Department of Labor paid out more than $30,000, according to Barnett’s release.
The news release states Garland and Wright were arraigned in Albany before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Stewart, and were released with conditions, while Paulin and Thornton are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
Conspiracy to commit mail fraud charges carry a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years, while aggravated identity theft charges carry a mandatory term of two years in prison, to be imposed consecutive to any other term of imprisonment.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Chisholm and Joshua Rosenthal, and was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the state’s departments of corrections and labor.
In May, the U.S. Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the nation’s DOJ to partner with agencies across the country, in order to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud, according to Barnett’s release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.