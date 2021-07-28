MALONE — A father and son were arrested on reckless endangerment charges Tuesday after an investigation concluded that bullets allegedly struck a residence at 13413 Route 30 early last month, state police said.
Jason Whitehead, 45, and Joshua Whitehead, 21, both of Malone, were charged with one count each of second-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The incident took place at about 7:20 p.m. on June 1, state police said.
The two men were allegedly target shooting from the backyard of their residence on Warner Road, when their rounds penetrated the wall “of a residence down range,” state police said.
Nobody was hurt as a result of the gunshots.
The Whiteheads were released on appearance tickets to the Town of Malone Court.
