AKWESASNE –– A caucus that followed strict social distancing guidelines has produced potential contests for St. Regis Mohawk Tribe chief and traffic court judge.
Current Chief Michael Conners Jr. was nominated for a second three-year term in his position. Ruth Bell Herne, who had previously challenged Chief Beverly Cook in 2016, was also nominated for the post.
Conners served two terms as tribal sub-chief before defeating then-Chief Ron LaFrance in 2017. He has also served as a member of the Salmon River Central School Board of Education, stepping down from that post last year.
Herne has been a frequent attendee of both official Tribal Council meetings and the work sessions between the meetings. In her run against Cook, she expressed concerns about the current tribal government, saying the government has been lacking in transparency and accountability, with many questions from tribal members at the meeting going unanswered.
In complaints filed with the tribal Ethics Office, Bell accused the chiefs of misappropriating funds, perjury, and impropriety in three separate actions. Those complaints were found to be baseless after a month of investigation.
The other potential contest would have incumbent Traffic Court Judge Micaelee Horne facing Jerel Swamp.
Current Sub-Chief Agnes “Sweets” Jacobs was the only candidate nominated for that position. Jacobs is currently a member of the Salmon River school board; she succeeded Conners in that role.
The candidates must now pass through a review process that includes a criminal background check and a drug screening. An unofficial list of candidates who qualified for the July 11 election is scheduled to be posted Friday.
The tribe usually holds its elections in early June, but the tribe’s Election Board voted in May to postpone the election until July because of the restrictions put in place to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The election will now be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, with early voting conducted on Tuesday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the former IGA Building on State Route 37.
The tribe had also been scheduled to hold a referendum on a potential name change at the same time as the election, but that decision has now been put off indefinitely.
According to the tribe’s website, the three tribal chiefs set policy and make major decisions on behalf of the tribe. In the event a tribal chief is unable to perform his or her duties, a sub-chief may be called upon to substitute for them at meetings or functions.
The terms of the three chief and sub-chief positions are staggered so one position at each level is up for election every year.
