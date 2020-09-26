TUPPER LAKE — Two 15-year-olds have been charged with stealing a pickup truck in Tupper Lake and crashing it in Malone. Neither teen was hurt.
On Wednesday, state police charged the two, both from Tupper Lake, with one count each of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, in connection with a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Tupper Lake Police Department that morning.
Village police Sgt. Jordan Nason said his department has charged the two with fourth-degree grand larceny.
While they drove the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado along a gravel portion of Bloomer Road in the town of Malone, the operator of the vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway, striking trees, state police said. Both teens declined medical attention.
Tupper Lake police said their investigation is ongoing.
